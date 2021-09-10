Kristen Stewart Recalls "Spooky, Spiritual Feelings" While Making Princess Diana Movie Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

Kristen Stewart is spilling the royal tea on the making of her new movie Spencer.

In the film, the 31-year-old actress plays the late Princess Diana. Set during a holiday weekend at Sandringham Estate in the '90s, the drama imagines what it was like for the Princess of Wales when she knew her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working and that she'd have to forge a new path.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Stewart discussed a few of the scenes, including one where Diana communes with the ghost of Anne Boleyn. When asked if she's had any paranormal encounters herself, the Twilight alum admitted she hasn't but that she "felt some spooky, spiritual feelings" while making the film, "even if I was just fantasizing."

"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off," she continued. "It's scary to tell a story about someone who's not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing."