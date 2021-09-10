Kristen Stewart Recalls "Spooky, Spiritual Feelings" While Making Princess Diana Movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart is spilling the royal tea on the making of her new movie Spencer.
In the film, the 31-year-old actress plays the late Princess Diana. Set during a holiday weekend at Sandringham Estate in the '90s, the drama imagines what it was like for the Princess of Wales when she knew her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working and that she'd have to forge a new path.
During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Stewart discussed a few of the scenes, including one where Diana communes with the ghost of Anne Boleyn. When asked if she's had any paranormal encounters herself, the Twilight alum admitted she hasn't but that she "felt some spooky, spiritual feelings" while making the film, "even if I was just fantasizing."
"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off," she continued. "It's scary to tell a story about someone who's not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing."
Stewart was then asked if there were times she could actually feel Diana with her. "She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it's all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine," the star told the newspaper. "But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind. And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time. Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day."
While Stewart noted "our movie is dramatized as hell" and compared it to a ballet, she reiterated "it was still a fight to keep her alive every day" and said remembering Diana is dead "was just absolutely lacerating."
"It just destroyed me constantly," she continued. "And that itself felt spiritual ... there were times where I was like, 'Oh, God,' almost like she was, you know, trying to break through. It was weird. And amazing. I've never felt anything like it in my life."
Stewart has previously discussed the work she put into the role. For instance, she told Jimmy Kimmel she'd fall asleep with recordings of Diana's voice in her head. And during her chat with The L.A. Times, she shared she worked with a dialect coach and studied posture.
The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, but fans will have to wait until Nov. 5 to see it in theaters (although, you can check out the trailer here if you can't wait until then).
