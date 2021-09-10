NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Says She's "Not OK" as Son Saint Breaks His Arm

Kim Kardashian was clearly distraught after son Saint broke his arm "in a few places" on Sept. 9, with the star sharing pics from the hospital of the boy, who she shares with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is experiencing a fair amount of sympathy pain after one of her children suffered an unfortunate injury.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday, Sept. 9 to let her followers know that son Saint West, 5, had recently broken his arm. She included a photo of Saint in a wheelchair at the hospital while icing the injury, followed by a shot of the boy cradling his hurt arm after the cast had been set. 

"Who do you think cried more today?," Kim posted on her Instagram Story. "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."

On the photo of Saint wearing a cast on his arm, she wrote, "Poor baby," adding a weary face emoji. Kim has yet to publicly share further details about what caused the broken arm.

Saint is one of four children Kim shares with ex Kanye West, along with North West, 8, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. 

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Childhood Photos

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February, although she participated in a promotional event last month for his new album, Donda

Instagram

Continue reading to see some of Saint's most adorable moments with his siblings. 

Twitter
Ladies' Man

Saint West is all about the ladies...the ladies in his family that is. He is always ready to hang out with his sisters and cousins and watch over them.

Instagram
Standing By

Saint adorably stood by mom Kim and younger brother Psalm during a sweet trip to Kim's gym on July 21.

Instagram
All Smiles

Saint wears a huge grin beside sister Chicago in May 2021.

Instagram
Ride or Die

Teaching Chicago how to drive a toy car? Obviously that's a duty for big brother Saint.

Twitter
Family First

When it comes to group photos and holidays, Saint is always dressed to impress and ready to set a good example.

Twitter
Party Animal

When it comes to his siblings, they don't have to look very far to see someone who is the life of the party or who knows how to have fun at one of his birthday bashes.

Twitter
Bros for Life

Too cool for school! Saint is always up for an adventure with his boy Reign and we have a feeling he'll be just as happy to bring his baby bro along for the ride.

E!
Cuddles

Ugh, could this be any cuter? Saint snuggling Chicago proves he is so loving.

Instagram
Halloween Homies

If this is the Halloween costume Saint wears when he's young, can you imagine how much he'll go all out when he's older?

Instagram
Fun & Games

Saint takes all of his cousins under his wing and is always up for a play-date making him the perfect family member.

Instagram
Strong Guy

Need someone to lift you up and help you see things? Saint is your guy!

Instagram
Protective Vibes

This adorable guy is all about the smiles and protecting the little ones in his life and his happiness is contagious.

Instagram
Dad's Dude

Saint already has the mini me thing down to a science so with a little brother following in his footsteps it'll soon be two little ones looking like Kanye West.

Instagram
Captain Crew

He's ready and willing to drive a boat and we love him even more for it.

Instagram
Outdoorsy

While his sisters go to ballet and do girly stuff, this mini man likes to go outside and get dirty...something we're sure his brother will join in on as well.

Instagram
Snapchat Guru

As one of the Kim Kardashian's kids it's no surprise that this guy has already mastered Snapchat. Now all he has to do is show his siblings the ropes.

Twitter
Pool Boy

If you need swim lessons, this fearless pool boy has you covered.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

This sweet smooch makes our heart so freaking happy and makes us want millions of children.

Eli Linnetz
Picture Perfect

Because Saint is a natural on camera, his siblings should all be taking notes for their next Christmas card shoot.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

From the moment he was born, Saint was a mama's boy and we love him for it.

Kim Kardashian West
Team Player

You know you're a good brother when you wear coordinating costumes with your big sis.

