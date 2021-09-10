Matt James Responds to "Hater" Rachael Kirkconnell Over Remarks About His Dancing Ahead of DWTS

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video

Bachelor Nation might not want to hold its collective breath that Matt James will follow in Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dancing With the Stars-winning footsteps.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Rachael Kirkconnell posted footage to her Instagram Story of her boyfriend, 29, exuberantly dancing to a Chris Brown song at home in New York City ahead of debuting as a DWTS season 30 contestant later this month. Rachael, who fell in love with Matt during his season of The Bachelor, had recently arrived in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

"WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM FOR A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT," Rachael, 24, playfully shared about the footage of Matt's silly moves. "this AMAZING dancer is SO honored to join the cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS."

She also posted, "I'm SO EXCITED FOR YOU & so proud of you already!!! the other teams don't know what's coming!!!"

Matt reposted the footage to his own Instagram Story to make it clear he was a good sport about her commentary, although he didn't let the posts disappear without lightheartedly pushing back a bit.