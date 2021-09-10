Carrie Underwood Is the Proudest Mom as Son Isaiah Makes His "Baseball Debut"

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood has a lot of sports-related milestones going on in her life at the moment.

The 38-year-old country singer, who is married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher, shared a precious set of photos and video to Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9. Her post shows the couple's oldest son Isaiah, 6, competing in his very first baseball game.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight!" she wrote. "I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey! #ProudMom #KidCanHit."

In Carrie's footage, Isaiah was up to bat and smacked a single down the third-base line, as supporters could be heard cheering for the boy in the background.

Among those offering well-wishes to the budding athlete in the comments section was Maddie & Tae vocalist Maddie Font, who wrote, "Go Isaiah!"

The baseball game took place on the same day as the first game of the 2021 NFL season, which led Carrie to share footage on Thursday of herself belting out the signature song for NBC's Sunday Night Football.