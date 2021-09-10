Actress Kathryn Prescott Hospitalized in ICU After Being Hit By Cement Truck

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

Actress Kathryn Prescott is lucky to be alive after she was struck by a vehicle in New York City.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the star's twin sister, Megan Prescott, shared in an Instagram message that Kathryn, known for Skins and the title role on MTV's Finding Carter, is currently hospitalized in the ICU after she was hit by a cement truck while crossing the street on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand," Megan wrote. "She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

She explained that London-born Kathryn, 30, is currently in NYC without family members to support her, and Megan was hoping to fly to the States to visit her sister, but the U.S. Embassy rejected her request on Sept. 9. This led Megan to ask for assistance with possibly appealing the decision.