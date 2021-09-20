The Duke of Hastings Has Arrived! Regé-Jean Page Hits the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Emmys' Must-See Stars: Yarah Shahidi, Emma Corrin & More

Somehow, Regé-Jean Page looks even more dashing on the Emmys red carpet than he did onscreen in Bridgerton.

The breakout star, whose role as Duke Hastings consumed us with lust, stepped out at the award show on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a midnight blue, double-breasted suit by Giorgio Armani. Stylist Jeanne Yang added more blue flair with velvet loafers by Gianvito Rossi and sapphire earrings by Cathy Waterman.

Obviously, his perfectly-tailored look will be all the rage in the next edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Paper.

Though he's rumored to be dating soccer player Emily Brown, Page took to the carpet solo for his first time at TV's biggest award show.

Page might walk home with even more bling, as he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his smoldering portrayal in the Netflix show.

It's likely to be his only chance to win the prize for Bridgerton, considering the English actor won't be returning as a major role in season two. Page recently compared his planned exit to a high school graduation: "You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,'" he told Variety in May. "And then you do."