The Duke of Hastings Has Arrived! Regé-Jean Page Hits the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Emmy nominee and king of our hearts Regé-Jean Page has arrived to his first-ever Emmy Awards ceremony, nearly nine months after his steamy starring role in Netflix's Bridgerton.

Somehow, Regé-Jean Page looks even more dashing on the Emmys red carpet than he did onscreen in Bridgerton.

The breakout star, whose role as Duke Hastings consumed us with lust, stepped out at the award show on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a classic black tuxedo. Obviously, his perfectly-tailored look will be all the rage in the next edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Paper. 

Though he's rumored to be dating soccer player Emily Brown, Page took to the carpet solo for his first time at TV's biggest award show.

Page might walk home with even more bling, as he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his smoldering portrayal in the Netflix show.

It's likely to be his only chance to win the prize for Bridgerton, considering the English actor won't be returning as a major role in season two. Page recently compared his planned exit to a high school graduation: "You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,'" he told Variety in May. "And then you do."

 

2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

He did, however, hint that he might be making a small cameo in season two (and it's really the least he could do for us, his adoring public). He teased to British GQ, "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?" but he wouldn't confirm either way.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Page is already on to other things—namely, starring in The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons.  

Bridgerton secured 12 nominations, but how many awards will it pick up? Tune in to CBS for the show.

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s Emmys: After Party recap at 11 p.m. on E!.

