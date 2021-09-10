The Challenge's Tony Raines Shares Harrowing Details From Hurricane Ida Experience

Watch : "The Challenge" Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen for "Offensive Comments"

The Challenge star Tony Raines is grateful for everything he still has in his life after a tough experience with Hurricane Ida.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the 33-year-old Champs vs. Stars winner shared photos to Instagram that showed the destruction his family's Louisiana home suffered amid the hurricane. Tony and fiancée Alyssa Giacone share daughter Isla Rose, 5, and he shares daughter Harper London, 4, with ex Madison Channing Wells.

"Hurricane Ida might've destroyed my home but I still have my family," he wrote. "The night of the storm a tree came crashing down through our living room. Alyssa and my 4 year old daughter, Isla, were sitting on the couch next to each other and I was standing in the middle of the room. When the roof collapsed, I fell to the floor and immediately thought the worst."

He continued, "Adrenaline kicked in and I immediately headed to the couch where my family was. I could hear my daughter crying and cleared her from the debris. I brought her to the middle hallway bathroom and went back for Alyssa. At first she was not responsive and my heart sunk but I could hear her breathing. After a few moments of moving the debris off of her to pull her out she regained consciousness."