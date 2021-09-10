Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s “Very Serious” Relationship as They Prep for Parenthood

Watch : Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

With a baby on the way, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have gotten "very serious," a source close to The Newsroom actress exclusively tells E! News.

Mulaney, who publicly split from his wife in May, shared that he's expecting his first child with Munn during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week.

"Their relationship moved pretty quickly," the source says, "but are really happy and excited about the baby."

Munn, 41, is over the moon about her new chapter as a mom: "Olivia is very excited to be a mom. She is grateful it happened," per the insider.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 39, said he started dating Munn this spring after they met up in Los Angeles, calling her "a wonderful woman" and their relationship "really beautiful."

Mulaney told Seth Meyers they are "both really, really happy" to be expecting. "It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," he said, adding that she has truly "held his hand" through his sobriety journey.