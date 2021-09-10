Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s “Very Serious” Relationship as They Prep for Parenthood

With a baby on the way, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have gotten "very serious," a source close to The Newsroom actress exclusively tells E! News.
Mulaney, who publicly split from his wife in May, shared that he's expecting his first child with Munn during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week.
"Their relationship moved pretty quickly," the source says, "but are really happy and excited about the baby."
Munn, 41, is over the moon about her new chapter as a mom: "Olivia is very excited to be a mom. She is grateful it happened," per the insider.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 39, said he started dating Munn this spring after they met up in Los Angeles, calling her "a wonderful woman" and their relationship "really beautiful."
Mulaney told Seth Meyers they are "both really, really happy" to be expecting. "It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," he said, adding that she has truly "held his hand" through his sobriety journey.
According to the insider, Munn was quickly charmed by the comedian. "She thought he was the funniest guy ever and they truly bonded over him making her laugh," the source spills. "They instantly connected."
The pair hangs out at both of their places in L.A., but primarily spends a lot of time at Munn's home together, the insider explains.
They first met in 2013 at Meyers' wedding to Alexi Ashe, with Munn telling HuffPost Live two years later that she enjoyed "hanging out with and talking with him" at the wedding.
Mulaney said he moved out of the house nearly a year ago, and officially filed for divorce from fashion expert Anna Marie Tendler two months ago.
