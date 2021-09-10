Urban Decay Setting Spray: Everything You Need to Know About This Miraculous, Game-Changing Product

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all been there, your makeup looked so on point before you left the house and now, mere hours later, you have nothing to show for it. It happens to the best of us: you're having the time of your life at a party, you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror, and notice that you barely have any makeup on. And, these days, we all know the struggle of showing up at an event, taking your face mask off, and seeing that there's more makeup on the inside of that protective covering than on your face itself. And what about that feeling of embarrassment when you go in to hug a friend, pull away, and notice that their shirt is full of your foundation? Sometimes, you don't even notice how shiny you looked until you get home and a friend tags you in a photo. Sure, these are relatable instances, but they do not have to be the norm.

Don't. Waste. Good. Makeup. If you finally figured out how to blend, buff, and highlight your face to your liking, you should take this simple step to preserve the look: setting spray. In short, it's basically a hair spray for your face, but there's really so much more to it. If you want to lock your makeup in place, add the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray to your glam routine. When you're done applying makeup, shake the bottle, and spray your face. The product lowers the temperature of your makeup, making it sweat, smudge, transfer, and water-resistant. Your face will still look fresh hours later, no touch-ups needed. Trust me.