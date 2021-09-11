8 Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For us fashion lovers, this might be the best week we've had in years.
First off, it's New York Fashion Week, and on Monday, it's the Met Gala! Whether you enjoy seeing new trends emerge with every catwalk or just want to shop to feel something, we're right there with you.
While it can be confusing seeing spring and summer 2022 trends all over your Instagram feeds at the same time you're looking for boots and other fall must-haves, why not plan ahead and start building your spring wardrobe little by little? Plus, a lot of the trends we're seeing from NYFW can be worn year-round!
Below, we rounded up NYFW trends that you can shop now. We're talking tons of color, quilted jackets, cut-outs, elevated LBDs and more must-have styles that you'll be glad you bought now.
Florals
We know what you're thinking: Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. While you can't do spring without incorporating a little nature into your wardrobe, designers like Prabal Gurung, Ulla Johnson and Cinq à Sept proved floral doesn't have to be cliché. The designers switched things up by harmonizing an edgier color palette with bold floral patterns.
Influence High Neck Mini Dress with Tie Waist in Floral Print
Dress this spring-approved frock up with some strappy sandals or pair it with tennis shoes for a casual look. The ruffle hem is everything!
Floral Ruffle Wrap Hi-Lo Maxi Dress
We love the ruffle wrap design on this maxi dress! If you don't want to partake in the long sleeve/high neckline trend, this sleeveless style is for you.
Asos Design High Neck Shirred Waist Mini Dress in Ditsy Floral Print
With an adorable floral print, high neckline, flowy long sleeves and shirred-stretch waistband, you'll prove yourself as a true trendsetter in this mini dress.
Anything But Mellow Yellows
Bold yellow designs will serve as the light at the end of the cold winter tunnel. Whether you want to go for a monochromatic look as seen on the Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson runways, or add some other colors into the mix as demonstrated by Frederick Anderson, you'll look super chic.
Lovers + Friends Karen Mini Dress
Come springtime, we know you'll be wearing this on repeat! The tie closure design promotes an ultra-flattering fit, too.
The Alina T-Shirt - Pima Cotton in Sunshine
Made with hand-picked Peruvian Pima cotton, this cap sleeve tank is bust-friendly, middle-friendly and tall-friendly. Perfect for layering or adding a pop of color to your spring fit.
Wide Leg Suit Pants + Boxy Oversized Button Up Blazer
Show 'em who's boss! This mustard yellow pantsuit is a must for work days or special occasions.
Quilted Jackets
While we will be seeing lots of quilted designs this fall, we predict the trend will carry into the spring months. As seen at the Stan presentation and Moschino runway show, quilted jackets will be everywhere, especially with cheeky patchwork designs.
BDG Serena Patchwork Corduroy Shirt Jacket
This will serve as the ultimate transitional piece in-between seasons. We love the mix of colors on this corduroy patchwork jacket!
Universal Thread™ Women's Quilted Short Duster
Made from recycled polyester, this quilted duster features a neutral leaf pattern that will keep summery vibes present during the colder months.
Pieces Quilted Jacket in Rose
Cozy up with this quilted jacket that will have you seeing winter through rose-colored glasses.
Playful Black Dresses
LBDs and black dresses in general never go out of style! This spring and summer, elevate the classic silhouette with beaded sleeves like Proenza Schouler, pearl-adorned cut-outs like Christian Siriano or chainlink straps as seen on the Bevza runway.
Diamante Strap Dress
Made from a heavyweight and top quality luxurious crepe material, this show-stopping black dress will help you make an entrance. We are obsessed with the premium crystal-adorned straps and the peek-a-boo mesh details.
Michael Costello x Revolve Robin Midi Dress
This cut-out dress is giving us major spring break style inspiration! The silver-tone accent ring design gives the dress an ultra-luxe and sultry feel.
Black Mock Pearl Button Skater Shirt Dress
Pair this pearl button-up shirtdress with some tennis shoes for a fun off-duty look.
Electric Green
Among the many hues that will be taking over your wardrobe come spring, electric green anything will be a sure way to help you make a fashion statement wherever you go. This week, Prabal Gurung, Nicole Miller and Christian Siriano solidified green's spot in our spring color palette.
Asos Design Satin Mini Dress with Drape Skirt Detail
Between the color and tie-waist construction, this dress is an 'add to cart' moment. Perfect for both casual or dressier occasions, too!
Unique Vintage Chartreuse Gwen Blouse
Wear this chartreuse button-up blouse to work or date night. It's one of those pieces that works for a variety of occasions!
Asos Design Nutty High Heeled Sandals in Lime
Add a pop of color to any outfit with these must-have sandals!
Western Motifs
Building on the popularity of cowboy boots this past summer, expect lots of fringe, western belts and leather details during spring and summer 2022. We can't decide whether this trend gets a 'yee-haw' or 'yee-nah.''' But just watch us obsess over cowboy boots and fringe dresses in six month's time thanks to this week's Bronx and Banco, Proenza Schouler and Willy Chavarria shows.
My Accessories London Exclusive Western Double Buckle Blazer Belt in Black
You can rock this belt during every season thanks to the silver-tone hardware. We love pairing it with a graphic tee and some light wash denim.
Understated Leather Western Fringe Skirt
This skirt makes us want to throw on some cowboy boots and dance! Not to mention, the asymmetrical design offers an uber-flattering fit.
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Long Sleeve Cardigan Sexy Maxi Dresses
Perfect for Stagecoach or other country festivals and concerts, this easy breezy dress will help you bring out your inner cowgirl.
Monochromatic Sets
We are obsessed with these looks from the Frederick Anderson, Bevza and Dundas x Revolve shows. Thankfully for our savings account and closet space concerns, matching sets will continue to reign come spring.
Asos Edition Sequin Shirt & Sweatpants Set in Pink
Similar to the brilliant look Frederick Anderson designed, this top and pant set from ASOS features all-over embellishment.
Stone Stretch Woven Halterneck Bardot Crop Top + Stone Stretch Woven Cut Out Detail Skinny Flare Pants
With cut-out detailing, a skinny fit and flared hem, these pants will most definitely be on our spring mood boards. Oh, and you have to pair it with the top for the ultimate monochromatic look.
Cut-Outs Are Here to Stay
Just like bike shorts, cut-outs aren't going anywhere, and we are plenty okay with that! They promote a sense of freedom, confidence and will make you feel like that bit*h. As seen on the LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung and PatBO runways, cut-out dresses and tops are the move next spring and summer.
Petite Orange Slinky Wrap Cutout Mini Dress
Turn up the heat with this slinky mini dress! The cut-out design adds an extra fun touch to an already trendy dress.
Superdown Miyah Cut Out Dress
Looking for something jaw-dropping to wear? This dress is for you. The asymmetric waist cut-out is super flattering and is sure to turn some heads!
Sdencin Women Cut-Out Crop Top
$15 for this chic top? Umm count us in! Pair it with some denim or leather pants for a fun GNO look.
