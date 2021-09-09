Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara & Shangela Are Ready to Turn It Out in New We're Here Teaser

Watch : Shangela Is Ready to "Express Herself" in Front of Madonna

You better pick up the phone, because HBO is calling all queens for season two of We're Here.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the network released the first teaser for We're Here's upcoming season, which premieres on National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11). This premiere date couldn't be more perfect, as We're Here is all about "spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag," per HBO.

Once again, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela are inspiring residents of small communities to participate in epic, one-night-only drag events. And, in result, the participants are able to show the world who they are in a unique and honest way.

Shangela assures one small town resident in the teaser, "You are surrounded by love."

It seems as though the queens are ready to top last season, as the outfits are just as fabulous, the wigs are perfectly coiffed and the moves are even more killer. In fact, there's one death drop at the 0:33 mark you don't want to miss!