Gigi Hadid Channels Daughter Khai at New York Fashion Week With This Playful Accessory

Watch : New York Fashion Week 2021: All the Details & More

Gigi Hadid is the ultimate boss baby, even paying homage to daughter Khai with her latest look at New York Fashion Week.

Though Khai will no doubt grow up to raid her mom's closet, this week it was Gigi's turn to take inspiration from her 11-month-old daughter's signature style.

The 26-year-old model seemingly channeled Khai during Moschino's show on Thursday, Sept. 9, by carrying a baby bottle accessory as she strutted the runway. Gigi even bit the bottle teat while smizing at the audience, making for one of her most playful poses to date.

Along with her childlike accessory, she also rocked a quilted one-sleeve dress, which featured cartoon animal imagery. She captioned the innocent outfit "Moschino BABY !"

Gigi, who kept her hair up in a beehive style, donned another look for the show as well. Her skirt suit similarly featured a cartoonish print of elephants and baby animals, along with rubber duck-inspired earrings that would be the envy of any playdate.