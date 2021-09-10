Why Darcey Silva Believes God Led Her and Stacey Silva to Turkey for Total Makeovers

Letting loose and living it up.
In an exclusive sneak peek at Darcey & Stacey, airing Monday, Sept. 13, twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva unleash their inner "twin queen goddesses" during a trip to Turkey. "Whenever we travel together, we like to do it big," Stacey explains in the clip as she and Darcey seductively pose on a yacht.
For Darcey, the trip means more than just a luxe vacay: she's getting some much needed time away from fiancé Georgi Rusev, who has eerily been acting more like Darcey's "toxic" ex, Jesse Meester. "I want to sail away, to feel free, not worry about the past, move forward with Stacey and not worry about all the B.S. back home," Darcey sighs. "I just want to let go and feel free."
The 90 Day Fiancé alum exclusively opened up to E! News about the decision to travel to Turkey to undergo plastic surgery alongside Stacey.
"Every step of the way, we knew we had each other as sisters and twins. We knew in the end, going there and coming back, we will always have each others' backs and whatever happens in our relationships," Darcey revealed. "Turkey was a place for us to get stronger, not only as individuals but as twins. We bonded like no other. God led us to Turkey. It was meant to be that way."
The Silva sisters' spiritual journey abroad was a "blessing," according to Stacey. "It was a time where Darcey and I really needed to re-bond again," she reflected. "We made memories for life."
As for their makeovers, Darcey and Stacey opted for a 24-hour nursing care service in a five-star villa resort. "The outward transformation really had to start from within," Stacey added.
Darcey concluded, "The hardest moments we had were in Turkey, but it was our best moments. After Turkey, we just became the best version of ourselves. You've got to love yourself, first and foremost, and don't let anybody take your worth away. It was all about freeing ourselves to honor who we are, and it was exactly where we needed to be."
Get a glimpse into the Silva's fated journey to Turkey, and hear Darcey's tips on how to take the perfect picture, in the clip above!
Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.