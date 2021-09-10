This Is Us Marks Its "Last First Day" With Sweet Jack and Rebecca Photos

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Stock up on the Kleenex, because This Is Us has officially begun filming its final season.

The Pearson family is getting back together for one last ride, and Mandy Moore and creator Dan Fogelman honored the occasion with a couple of photos marking the beginning of the end. Naturally, the "last first day" was all about the couple who started it all: Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore).

Fogelman tweeted a photo of the monitor with Jack and Rebecca on screen, writing, "Last first day. Feeling feelings." Moore posted a different pic of "Mom and Dad" and wrote, "Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go..."

In his Instagram stories, Ventimiglia posted a short video of him walking on the studio lot with Moore.

"That's it. That's a wrap on day one, season six," she says. "Can you f--king believe it?"

"Crazy!" Ventimiglia responds, and it really is. Crazy!

Unfortunately, fans still have quite a bit of time to wait before we find out how the Pearsons will be saying goodbye. While production is now underway, season six won't premiere until midseason 2022.