How Amanda Bynes Mended Relationship With Her Parents After Years of Turmoil

Amanda Bynes appears to have turned a corner when it comes to her relationship with her parents, following years of turmoil.
The 35-year-old Easy A actress, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, is "doing better than ever," a source close to Bynes told E! News on Thursday, Sept. 9.
"Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment," the insider continued. "The shift in her relationship with her parents really had a lot to do with the pandemic, too. The quarantine process caused everyone to not see their elderly parents for a while and Amanda was no different."
The insider continued, "At the same time, it really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot."
In 2013, Bynes underwent a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization in 2013 that followed personal and legal turmoil. She was then placed under a conservatorship, which is currently managed by her parents.
She has undergone drugs and mental health treatment and concentrated on a new career in fashion. Bynes is currently working to complete her bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, although she has not yet declared a major, her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told E! News.
Meanwhile, the source said that the actress' "parents were able to see how well she was doing," which "really helped Amanda to finally be able to see, spend time with and hug her parents. They're very proud of her and all the progress that she's made."
For almost two years, Bynes has also been in a relationship with fiancé Paul Michael. She announced their engagement in February 2020.
"Paul and Amanda are still together and still engaged. Their relationship right now is in a good healthy place," the source told E! News, adding that the couple does not live together.
Meanwhile, Bynes has put aside another passion: Her rap career. In January, she debuted a song titled "Diamonds" on YouTube. The track was credited as a Precise x Amanda Bynes collaboration.
"As far as her rap career, Amanda is a very creative person. Rap was part of her channeling that creativity into something," the source said. "Right now, she's focusing all of that energy and creativity into FIDM and finish school."