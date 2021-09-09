Chrissy Teigen Tears Up While Dropping Luna and Miles Off for First Day of School With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens are heading back to school—and their adorable first day photos deserve an A+.
The couple's 5-year-old daughter started kindergarten on Sept. 9 and their 3-year-old son began pre-K. For the occasion, Luna wore a pink dress with red apples and accessorized with a matching school bag and bow headband. Meanwhile, Miles sported a Tyrannosaurus T-shirt and dinosaur backpack. They also wore masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, their parents documented the major milestone. Each child held up a "first day" sign showcasing their name, grade and interests. For instance, Luna's noted her favorite color is red, her favorite movie is Scooby-Doo and her favorite song is "Rotten to the Core" from Descendants (sorry, John!). As for Miles, his sign noted his favorite color is green and that he loves dinosaurs (if you couldn't already tell from his outfit and backpack).
Their dream jobs were also on display. But instead of wanting to be a singer like dad or a cookbook author like mom, Luna expressed her desire to become a veterinarian when she grows up and Miles decided he wants to become (you guessed it) a dinosaur.
When it came time to drop off the kids, Chrissy got a little teary eyed. "Tears," she wrote alongside photos of her and John sending them off to class.
This school year will certainly be different than the last one. In 2020, Chrissy and John hosted a "preschool pod" at their house for Luna and a few friends (the EGOT winner even gave the class commencement speech).
To see John and Chrissy's photos of Luna and Miles, and more stars' back-to-school photos of their kids, scroll on.