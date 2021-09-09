Chrissy Teigen Tears Up While Dropping Luna and Miles Off for First Day of School With John Legend

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens are heading back to school—and their adorable first day photos deserve an A+.

The couple's 5-year-old daughter started kindergarten on Sept. 9 and their 3-year-old son began pre-K. For the occasion, Luna wore a pink dress with red apples and accessorized with a matching school bag and bow headband. Meanwhile, Miles sported a Tyrannosaurus T-shirt and dinosaur backpack. They also wore masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, their parents documented the major milestone. Each child held up a "first day" sign showcasing their name, grade and interests. For instance, Luna's noted her favorite color is red, her favorite movie is Scooby-Doo and her favorite song is "Rotten to the Core" from Descendants (sorry, John!). As for Miles, his sign noted his favorite color is green and that he loves dinosaurs (if you couldn't already tell from his outfit and backpack).