Why the F--k Aren't More People Talking About What We Do in the Shadows?

We'd like one human alcohol beer—and for people to start talking about What We Do in the Shadows more.
Following the season three premiere on Sept. 2, we found ourselves wishing that we could yell "Bat!" and fly off to the nearest person to chat about the laugh-out-loud dark comedy. However, we soon found out that some people still aren't familiar—no pun intended, Guillermo—with What We Do in the Shadows.
The hilarious FX comedy, which is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's 2014 film of the same name and was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys, is a mockumentary-style series that follows the every days lives of vampire roommates—Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Proksch)—as they navigate life in modern-day Staten Island. Despite their immortality and immense power, they're a surprisingly useless bunch, surviving only thanks to their vampire-loving, loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).
"Being a vampire's familiar is like, being a best friend," Guillermo explains of his relationship with Nador in season one, "who is also a slave."
Due to his love for the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, Guillermo is desperate to become a vampire and is very dedicated to Nandor. Yet, as the series later reveals, Guillermo is actually the descendant of Van Helsing, and has knack for killing vampires. Alexa, play Alanis Morissette's "Ironic."
As for the vampires themselves? Laszlo and Nadja's relationship has inspired a multitude of quotable moments. "Laszlo is my big, crazy, wild bear," Nadja notes of their eccentric romance in season one, "and we love to chase each other around the house."
After footage shows Nadja threatening to kill her immortal partner, she adds, "We have a great time together."
Don't worry about Laszlo, he later murders Nadja's human lover, Jeff (Jake McDorman). Love never dies, right?
And while the series is similar in tone to the original film, there's one addition we couldn't love more: Proksch as the energy vampire Colin. Rather than feast on blood, Colin drains those he comes into contact with by being the most boring person on the planet—it's why he's so good at his corporate job.
"You know, I actually don't mind taking the bus," he says, draining his vampiric roommates. "Everyone kind of focuses on the 'day' part of 'daywalker.' But, actually, no one focuses on the 'walker' part."
Intrigued? Binge seasons one and two on Hulu or catch the new episode tonight, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on FX.