Why the F--k Aren't More People Talking About What We Do in the Shadows?

We'd like one human alcohol beer—and for people to start talking about What We Do in the Shadows more.

Following the season three premiere on Sept. 2, we found ourselves wishing that we could yell "Bat!" and fly off to the nearest person to chat about the laugh-out-loud dark comedy. However, we soon found out that some people still aren't familiar—no pun intended, Guillermo—with What We Do in the Shadows.

The hilarious FX comedy, which is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's 2014 film of the same name and was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys, is a mockumentary-style series that follows the every days lives of vampire roommates—Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Proksch)—as they navigate life in modern-day Staten Island. Despite their immortality and immense power, they're a surprisingly useless bunch, surviving only thanks to their vampire-loving, loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

"Being a vampire's familiar is like, being a best friend," Guillermo explains of his relationship with Nador in season one, "who is also a slave."