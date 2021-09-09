Here's Why Zendaya Won't Be Attending the 2021 Met Gala After All

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

This is the guest list update we never wanted to share.

Just days before the 2021 Met Gala takes center stage in New York City, one fashion extraordinaire has confirmed she will not be attending this year's event. Ladies and gentlemen, we're sorry to report Zendaya will be MIA on Monday, Sept. 13.

"I will be on Euphoria. My fans are going to be very upset with me," the actress revealed to Extra on Sept. 8. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria. I got my time off to come here and do this Venice experience, which has been really, really special."

The actress continued, "I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting."

That icon just so happens to be Timothée Chalamet, her co-star in the upcoming movie Dune. While he's supporting the upcoming movie at the Venice Film Festival, the actor is eager to attend the Big Apple event.