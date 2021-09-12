NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where Her and Seth's Marriage Stands Today

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks gives a relationship update after marriage problems and a separation. Find out how she and Seth are doing today.

Watch: "RHOSLC" Sneak Peek, Cheating Respectfully & More!

Still going strong?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is giving a marriage update after enduring her fair share of relationship troubles with husband Seth Marks. As RHOSLC fans know, season one showed the couple fighting to save their marriage after contemplating divorce and separating "multiple time."

So how are they doing today ahead of tonight's season two premiere?

"We are definitely much more of a united front," Meredith told E! News exclusively. "You met us at our absolute, absolute worst so it couldn't go much further down, I'll be honest. But you know every relationship has its ups and downs and that includes marriage. If you're being honest and truthful, it's never going to be perfect. That's just not possible because we're all human and everybody has a different point of view in certain things and you've got to work through them."

The Bravos tar added, "So Seth and I are definitely united and quite frankly in a very positive space and probably the strongest we've ever been together at this point. But there are a lot of bumps in the road, you don't just get their easily."

photos
All of the Real Housewives Who Have Dated Their Co-Star's Ex

The Marks even recently celebrated a major milestone together: their 25th wedding anniversary.

Meredith revealed of how they celebrated, "Unfortunately on the actual anniversary Seth had a board meeting that day, so we kind of skipped that day and we just had a special dinner together a few days later."

Instagram

She continued, "We spent about a month in France together this summer so that was part of our celebration. We just had a really nice summer and lots of celebration. We don't make anything too big out of that kind of stuff."

During the RHOSLC reunion, Meredith revealed, "I think Seth and I would both agree that the show really did help save our marriage. With the show you have to address thing, you can't just sweep things under the rug and keep moving forward, which definitely, on my side, was a big part of the problem."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more info on season two.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

Always on the go, Lisa continues to be a busy working mom with her entrepreneurial children and loyal husband John at her side. She quickly finds herself in the center of the drama when the ladies constantly question her motives.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

While Heather's business Beauty Lab + Laser is thriving and on the precipice of growing into its second location, her life at home isn't quite as simple. With her oldest daughter ready to leave the nest, Heather struggles with breaking away from Mormon traditions and encouraging her daughter to live a secular life.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jennie Nguyen

Introduced to the group by Lisa, Jennie is not afraid to ask the tough questions and has no problem jumping right into the drama. A successful businesswoman and married mother of three, Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom. With Jennie at home more, her husband Duy starts pressuring her for more kids and when she becomes reluctant, he is willing to explore all options including a sister wife.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney struggles to balance it all as her budding business has pulled her away from her stay-at-home mom duties, causing a lull in her romantic life with her husband Justin. Tensions rise when Whitney comes between Lisa and the long standing friendship with one of her best gal pals.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

This season, Jen is focusing on channeling her inner zen and mending the important relationships in her life, but her world comes crashing down when charges are brought against her. She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

Due to the pandemic, Mary's life has changed drastically, she has been forced to close the doors to her church and has started a faith-based podcast to fill the void. Friendships are tested when rumors about Mary become a topic of conversation after Lisa's friend reveals some unsettling allegations.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

After reconciling last year, Meredith and Seth are going strong, but there still appears to be a few cracks in their foundation. While Meredith is full steam ahead on her relationship with Seth, she finds herself on the outs with her BFF Lisa when questions about loyalty arise.

