Dexter: New Blood Trailer Reveals What Became of Dexter's Son

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is living his best life in the new season of Dexter ...or at least the best life of a nice man named Jim Lindsay.

Dexter's actual best life probably involves a lot more serial killing than he's doing in the new trailer for the Showtime revival, but he does seem pretty happy. He's got a police chief girlfriend, a retail job and a lot of friends, but a sinister mystery involving missing people seems to be bringing up his old murderous instincts.

These days, those instincts appear in the form of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter's dead adopted sister.

"You are a serial killer," she reminds him in the trailer. "You love that you're getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again."

Something tells us he'll get his chance before the season is through, but there's also a fun complication: Harrison!