Katharine McPhee Cuddles Baby Boy Rennie in Adorable New Photos

Katharine McPhee is Smash-ing this motherhood thing.

Seven months after the actress and singer welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, Katharine continues to share glimpses of life with baby Rennie to Instagram. On Thursday, Sept. 9, she posted photos from a recent trip to Canada, where she and David share a home.

"Canada photo dump," Katharine captioned the trip down memory lane, which included two precious snapshots next to her little guy.

In one, she held Rennie in one arm and waved back at the camera with the other as they strolled through a garden. The second showed Katharine planting a smooch on her son's cheek while posing in front of a lake.

The American Idol alum was joined by her mother, Peisha McPhee, for the trip up north, which also included some beer tasting and impromptu modeling of David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster's clothing line, Favorite Daughter.