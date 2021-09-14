2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate Third Anniversary With Date Night at the Met Gala

Forget leather, the best third anniversary gift Hailey and Justin Bieber could ask for is a night out at the Met Gala. Check out their (matching, obvs) ensembles below!

By McKenna Aiello Sep 14, 2021 12:24 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsMet GalaJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

A not-so average wedding anniversary for a not-so average power couple. 

Exactly three years have passed since Hailey and Justin Bieber secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, and they marked the occasion with what else? A night out at the Met Gala, of course. 

The Canadian-bred pop star may have taken a style cue from his supermodel wife, as the event's theme is "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion." Hailey and Justin coordinated their sophisticated ensembles, wearing black from head to toe. 

And belieb it or not, but the 2021 Met Gala is the first Hailey and Justin have attended as each other's plus-ones. Six years ago, long before she became Mrs. Bieber, 24-year-old Hailey made her Met Gala debut as a guest of Topshop. She's snagged an invite every year since. 

As for Justin, he too attended in 2015 with Balmain. Only a few months later, the start of their love story would begin to officially unfold. 

photos
See All the Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

It wouldn't be until July 2018 that the "Yummy" singer proposed to Hailey following a whirlwind rekindling of their relationship. Two months later they officially became husband and wife in a civil ceremony, and the following year Hailey and Justin held a star-studded wedding ceremony in South Carolina. 

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

2

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

Nowadays, the couple is focused on building a strong foundation for their future following a self-described "really tough" first year of marriage. 

As Hailey articulated in a 2019 Vogue interview, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, ‘I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

"We're really young, and that's a scary aspect," the 24-year-old remarked. "We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend."

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from tonight's big fashion bash! And don't miss our Met Gala recap tomorrow, Sept. 14 on Daily Pop at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

2

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

4

Nicki Minaj Won't Attend the Met Gala Because of Vaccine Requirement

5

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night