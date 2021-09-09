Inside Lisa Rinna's Reunion With Her Days of Our Lives Co-Stars

There may be plenty of soap opera-level storylines on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Lisa Rinna has officially returned to her soap star roots!
Rinna reunited with her former Days of Our Lives family for limited Peacock special, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which premiered Sept. 6. But one of her co-stars alleged that Rinna got the cast into trouble on set.
"Our director had to begin every direction with, 'Shut up! You can catch up with each other later, but now I need you to do these things,'" longtime star Deidre Hall joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 9. "We were just hungry for news about each other, so we just ended up gabbing too much."
The 73-year-old actress promised that fans are going to love seeing all the "wonderful, wonderful cast members you've missed" back onscreen. Yet, returning co-star Jackée Harry had an ulterior motive for returning to Days: she wants to get in on the RHOBH action!
Rinna, hook a Sister, Sister up with Bravo's contacts, please.
Watch the full interview above to hear an update on a Sister, Sister reboot, plus what other fan favorites are popping up in Salem!
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is now streaming on Peacock, where regular episodes of DOOL also air daily.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)