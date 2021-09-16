All the Details on E!'s 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Experience

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

The biggest night in TV is back!

As the stars come together for the 2021 Emmy Awards, Live From E!: 2021 Emmys will bring fans fun, authentic interviews and spontaneous moments with primetime TV's biggest stars and nominees alongside special guest Emmy-winning television host Karamo and panelists E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.

Find out how to get the exclusive behind-the-scenes details on all your favorite A-listers live from the Microsoft Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

E! will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform experience on-air, on digital and across mobile and social. The comprehensive content begins with Live From E!: Countdown to the 2021 Emmys at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT featuring Nightly Pop co-host Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna as they countdown the must-see stars of the night.