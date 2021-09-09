The Future of Gossip Girl Revealed

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

You can't keep the queen of gossip down for long.

HBO Max has renewed its reimagining of Gossip Girl for a second season, giving fans a whole lot to look forward to during this season one hiatus. Now, there's both the back half of season one and a second season to look forward to. As the show's Twitter account warned, "You'll want to keep your phone close." You never know what those mischievous teachers...er, Gossip Girl...will do next.

Season one ended its first batch of episodes with a few shakeups and one relatively tame "We're on a streaming service now" threesome, as Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Max (Thomas Doherty) embraced their mutual attraction. Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Obie (Eli Brown) appear to be over after she got a little too opinionated with the parents, and he's now making out with Julien (Jordan Alexander) again.