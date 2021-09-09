NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Future of Gossip Girl Revealed

Gossip Girl isn't going anywhere. The HBO Max reimagining of the juicy drama will be back for a second season.

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

You can't keep the queen of gossip down for long. 

HBO Max has renewed its reimagining of Gossip Girl for a second season, giving fans a whole lot to look forward to during this season one hiatus. Now, there's both the back half of season one and a second season to look forward to. As the show's Twitter account warned, "You'll want to keep your phone close." You never know what those mischievous teachers...er, Gossip Girl...will do next. 

Season one ended its first batch of episodes with a few shakeups and one relatively tame "We're on a streaming service now" threesome, as Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Max (Thomas Doherty) embraced their mutual attraction. Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Obie (Eli Brown) appear to be over after she got a little too opinionated with the parents, and he's now making out with Julien (Jordan Alexander) again.

You can watch the season two video announcement below, and you might notice that it says, "You never know whose hands I'll fall into." Does that mean Kate (Tavi Gevinson) is losing control of the Gossip Girl account? Only time will tell. 

Season one of Gossip Girl returns this fall. 

Scroll down to keep up with all the latest renewal and cancellation news.

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

MTV/YouTube
Renewed: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

MTV has given us a reason to fist pump! Ahead of the season four finale, the network renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fifth season. The new season will mark the full time return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The CW
Canceled: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

The Republic of Sarah had a short-lived reign as it was canceled after one season by the CW.

Apple TV+
Ending: Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson series will come to an end after season three.

Disney+
Renewed: Big Shot (Disney+)

Big Shot will be back on the court as Disney+ renewed it for a second season in Aug. 2021.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (Netflix)

After NBC pulled the plug on the mystery series after three seasons, create, Jeff Rake, had hoped to find a new home for the show. Well, fans can rejoice! Netflix announced its renewal of Manifest for a fourth and final season.

Freeform
Ending: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In Aug. 2021, Freeform renewed Motherland: Fort Salem for its third and final season.

VH1
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Shantay you stay! VH1 confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a fourteenth season.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Well, this is sweet news! Sweet Tooth will return for a second season on Netflix.

WarnerMedia
Renewed: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Just as production wrapped for season 3 of Snowpiercer, TNT confirmed that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for season 4.

CBS
Renewed: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Good Fight will keep on fighting as it received a sixth season from Paramount+.

Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

The iCarly revival will be back for a second season on Paramount+, and will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

Disney+
Renewed: Loki (Disney+)

Loki's first finale ended with a surprise renewal for season two, making it the first of Disney+'s current Marvel series to score a renewal.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Renewed: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock has said yes to a second season of beloved new small town comedy Rutherford Falls.

HBO Max
Renewed: Made for Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max's less-than-romantic dark comedy will be back for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Good Girls (NBC)

Good Girls will be saying goodbye after its fourth season wraps up on July 8. 

