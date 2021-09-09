Reese Witherspoon Proves She and Ava Phillippe Have Always Been Look-Alikes With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

She once had to judge a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi. So trust that Reese Witherspoon can handle anything.

But even she can't believe her daughter, Ava Phillippe, turned 22 years old on Sept. 9. "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!" she wrote in one Instagram tribute. "Words can't describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!"

In honor of the occasion, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of photos of her firstborn from her childhood days on Instagram. One sweet snapshot showed a young "party princess" Ava eating a piece of birthday cake while another featured her wearing a pink ensemble during her toddler years. A third proved there's always been a strong resemblance between the mother-daughter duo and showed Reese holding Ava when she was a little girl.

"This person is turning 22 today," the Oscar winner, who shares Ava and 17-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, captioned a photo along with a shocked emoji. It looks like her daughter appreciated the birthday wish, too and replied, "love u."