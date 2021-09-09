Andy Cohen Has the Perfect Response to Troll Claiming He Should Be a "Better Person" for His Son

Watch : Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

The Mazel of the Day goes to a self-proclaimed troll for learning that even celebs respond to their DMs!

And Andy Cohen gets one too for teaching them a lesson about trolling. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Bravo star shared a screenshot of a bizarre Instagram DM exchange with the person, whose profile pic was scrubbed out for privacy. It is unclear what prompted the conversation—which the troll did not expect in the first place.

"You should try and be a better person for your son," the person wrote, to which the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, father of 2-year-old son Benjamin, responded, "What am I doing wrong?"

The person replied, "Oh wow didn't expect a response. I was just being a troll. You're doing fine. Sry."

"I am indeed a real person," Andy wrote back. "Thanks for understanding."