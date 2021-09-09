WATCH LIVE NOW

Moschino Spring 2022 Runway Show
Joel McHale Getting Tipsy With E!'s Daily Pop Co-Hosts Is Your Must-Watch Clip of the Day

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 09, 2021 6:22 PM
Watch: Joel McHale Talks Crashing First Dates & Sipping Whisky

Any hour can be happy hour with the right company!

Beloved comedian Joel McHale stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 9 to promote his new partnership with Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky to ease first date tensions. As you know, this is not Joel's first time on the E! set and watching him catch up with Daily Pop co-host pals Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Loni Love over a sample of scotch just inspired us to start living out our Tipsy Thursday dreams. 

From teasing Morgan for getting pregnant with baby No. 2 just three months after giving birth, to joshing Loni over having sex on a first date, the former The Soup host brought the laughs and Joel even joked about his past days at the E! network. In fact, his old Soup studio is now an Equinox. No wonder Joel is looking swoll! 

The father of three even quipped that he may not be the best one to give parenting advice. 

"My kids don't even want me to drop them off at school," Joel said, describing the "park and walk" set up for the school parking lot. "They're like, 'I don't want to be seen with you, I'll walk right up.'"

As for the secret to Joel's 25-year marriage? Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, of course. Couples can even enter for a special date with a visit from Joel. 

Watch the hilariously cute clip above to see all the Daily Pop drinking (minus pregnant Morgan, of course)! Now, excuse us as we grab a glass.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

