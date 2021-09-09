Melissa Gorga Reveals Which Real Housewife Caused the Most Drama on Ultimate Girls Trip

Hold on to your bikinis, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama is just getting started.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga exclusively revealed to E! News at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8 that the Peacock all star spin-off is "cra-zy!"
And, let's be real, we expect nothing less from a luxe Turks and Caicos vacation with The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' O.G. Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of New York City's fan favorites Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, plus Gorga's cast mate and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
"It's just a lot of big personalities," Melissa explained while at the Bronx and Banco runway show, featuring model and fellow Real Housewives star Amelia Hamlin. "Obviously they picked big personalities from all the different cities, all together on yachts, on jets, on planes. It's just crazy, it really is. It's pee your pants funny. It's above and beyond."
Even though Melissa was friendly with everyone prior to the show, she teased that "one of our New York ladies" stirs the pot the most.
"Ramona is just..she's her own being," Melissa joked. "She makes me laugh. I personally love her, but she tends to push buttons sometimes."
And, she's been sharing styling tips with Kyle x Shahida founder and co-star Kyle! "I started wearing [Bronx and Banco] when I went to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," Melissa noted. "Kyle and I both had so many of their pieces, and I'm obsessed."
As for what fans can expect from RHONJ next season, there's a reason why Jennifer Aydin hasn't been in any of the cast pics. "There's a lot of twists and turns. There's some new people, some new faces, which is really exciting for us," Melissa teased. "I think this season tops the other one."
Plus, could Melissa have a new brother-in-law soon? "I support [Teresa] and Luis," Melissa gushed. "She is in a love bubble. They're both so happy, so good for them."
Watch the full interview above to hear more RHONJ details!
