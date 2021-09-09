Inside the Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show With Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Don't be sad that summer is over, smile because it's Fall Fashion Week. We have been keeping up with the fall trends and checking out the shows all week long. E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi got the inside scoop at the Dundas X Revolve fashion show and the unique feature from this year's presentation, Revolve shoppers can instantly order the pieces from the showing online. There's no need to wait for spring to shop these styles. Maybe you didn't get to check out the looks in person with Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, La La Anthony, Amelia Hamlin, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lori Harvey, and other celebs,but the ability to instantly order your favorites is just so cool since you'll have the same straight-from-the-runway pieces.
Zanna talked to designer Peter Dundas, and the always fashionable Ciara about the latest collection. Ciara gushed, "I'm very proud of my friend Peter. He always knows how to do it and he always makes a woman look effortlessly sexy. I'm just proud of him." Aside from talking fashion, the two parents have been trading baby tips, with Ciara reminding the designer, "Enjoy every day as it comes. Don't rush it."
When Zanna described Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna as "a four-year-old who's also a fashionista in the making," Ciara called her a "baby boss," elaborating, "She's the LITA by Ciara baby boss. She's filled with so much swag, spunk, charisma, and passion at a young age. She's four going on 40. She's just so spicy."
Ciara continued, "It was so sweet doing my photoshoot with her for my brand LITA by Ciara. LITA stands for 'love is the answer' and I'm a big believer that with love you can do anything. You can conquer everything. Us as women have an incredible power to lead with love and to use our love in ways to change the room, to change someone's love, and persevere through challenges."
And of course, Zanna got insights from Peter Dundas himself about teaming up with Revolve. The designer explained, "We love Revolve. We've loved them for a long time. They've really clinched that market. They know their woman incredibly well and have such inclusive prices, great quality, and the Revolve girl and the Dundas girl have so many points in common. She's a fun girl and she likes to be seen."
He also dished on the "see now, buy now" concept for Fashion Week, saying, "People from home can literally shop it now from the runway. That's what's so incredible to me, what you see on the runway, tomorrow morning, it's yours. It's really great, exactly like you see it up there."
Zanna pointed out that Peter has dressed Beyonce, Madonna, and Shakira, asking, "What is it about your clothes that give women such incredible confidence?" Peter explained, "I try to make women feel stronger." The designer believes, "If you look good on the outside, you feel good on the inside as well. I want the woman to feel good in the clothes."
Few people exude the fashion confidence that Emily Ratajkowski does, which is why she is the perfect person to be the face of the campaign. Peter remarked, "She's a friend of ours. She was one of the first girls to wear the Dundas brand and she's been a friend ever since. We're both parents now, so we've exchanged on that."
Keep on scrolling to see some of the latest styles from Dundas X Revolve that just debuted at Fall Fashion Week.
Dundas X Revolve Dola Necklace
If you love the layered look, you can wear it as a set of five with the clasped closure or you can wear the strands individually. If you think about it, there are actually endless combinations here since you can wear a single strand or layer two, three, or four at a time.
Dundas X Revolve Moon Maxi Dress
This maxi dress has a Grecian neckline with an adjustable chain-link to maximize your comfort. The slinky fabric is just so chic and you'll turn heads with the cut-outs and high slit.
Dundas X Revolve Izzy Sweater
A Dundas girl wouldn't wear a basic sweater in the fall. Instead, take your autumn sweater game to the next level in this one with fringe and boucle detail. You will stand out rocking this with some over-the-knee boots.
Dundas X Revolve Dola Bracelet
This bracelet is a guaranteed compliment-getter. It's really the ideal bracelet because it works for casual events, but you can also wear it for dressed-up occasions. And, as a cool bonus feature, it has a magnetic clasp closure which makes it so easy to put on and take off.
Dundas X Revolve London Boot
We just found your new favorite boots. This snake-print boot is a statement-making shoe that elevates any outfit.
Dundas X Revolve Zeppelin Maxi Dress
The details of this maxi dress are just impeccable. The print is to die for. A high slit is always a "yes." And just take a look at the back. You'll want to wear your hair up with this one. It has an open back with a tie closure that's just next level.
