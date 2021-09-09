Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to the Venice Film Festival

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

Bennifer is back on a boat and ready to make their grand return to the celebrity world.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed arriving by water taxi to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. J.Lo, who wore a white lace dress, and the actor, who wore a black long-sleeve shirt and matching pants, showed plenty of PDA—cuddling up together on the boat and then holding hands as they walked on land.

The Venice Film Festival marked the first celebrity event the two have attended together since they rekindled their early '00s romance this past spring. That's not to say that Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, have kept out of the public eye in recent months—the two have been spotted together in Los Angeles many times, including with his three children and her twins, and the couple has also traveled together.

In July, J.Lo made their relationship Instagram official with a steamy photo of her and the actor kissing on a yacht during a trip to the south of France, and the two later appeared to recreate scenes from her 2002 music video "Jenny From the Block," which stars Ben.