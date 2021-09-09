NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted arriving at the 2021 Venice Film Festival together, marking the first time they have attended a celebrity event together since they rekindled their romance.

Bennifer is back on a boat and ready to make their grand return to the celebrity world.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed arriving by water taxi to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. J.Lo, who wore a white lace dress, and the actor, who wore a black long-sleeve shirt and matching pants, showed plenty of PDA—cuddling up together on the boat and then holding hands as they walked on land.

The Venice Film Festival marked the first celebrity event the two have attended together since they rekindled their early '00s romance this past spring. That's not to say that Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, have kept out of the public eye in recent months—the two have been spotted together in Los Angeles many times, including with his three children and her twins, and the couple has also traveled together.

In July, J.Lo made their relationship Instagram official with a steamy photo of her and the actor kissing on a yacht during a trip to the south of France, and the two later appeared to recreate scenes from her 2002 music video "Jenny From the Block," which stars Ben.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

During their trip, they also celebrated J.Lo's 52nd birthday at a party in St. Tropez, France.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The couple's appearance at the Venice Film Festival marks J.Lo's first time at the event. While they were engaged in the early '00s, Jennifer and Ben attended one film festival together, the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, a year before they announced their split.

Ben last appeared at the Venice Film Festival in 2010 to promote The Town. He is currently there to attend the premiere of Ridley Scott's film The Last Duel. Ben co-wrote its script with Matt Damon and the two also star in the movie with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

See photos of celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival:

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

The two arrive hand-in-hand at the festival, their first celebrity event since they rekindled their romance in spring 2021.

Kate Hudson
Cynthia Erivo
Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac
Anya Taylor-Joy
Can Yaman
Kate Hudson
Jessica Wang
Maria Sharapova
Kate Hudson
Anya Taylor-Joy
Jessica Chastain
Maude Apatow
Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas
Hailee Steinfeld
Anya Taylor-Joy & Matt Smith
Anya Taylor-Joy & Matt Smith
Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac
Dakota Johnson
Zendaya
Kristen Stewart
Timothée Chalamet
Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel
Cynthia Erivo
Zendaya
Kristen Stewart
Olivia Colman, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Dakota Johnson
Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem & Josh Brolin
Adriana Lima
Kristen Stewart
