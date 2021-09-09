Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos of Baby Rya's Face

There she is!
After welcoming the newest member of their family on Aug. 28, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have finally shared the first photos of their daughter Rya's face.
"Ohhhh Rya Rose," Catelynn captioned the new pictures on Instagram, "we ADORE you." The snaps also featured the couple's two older daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, holding the infant. Though Vaeda may be a bit young to grasp her new big sister-duties just yet, it looks like Novalee has already taken to her new role, as she fed the little one and curled up beside her.
Over on Tyler's page, the loving girl dad also introduced his newborn daughter to the world. "Welcome to our little family Rya Rose," he wrote. "We love you so much!"
Tyler previously gushed about the baby in a sweet post shortly after her birth. "There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby's little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," he explained. "I'm head over heels in love!"
The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in August, have welcomed four children together, including 12-year-old firstborn Carly, who they gave up for adoption. In early December 2020, Catelynn told fans she had suffered a pregnancy loss. Neary nine months later, the couple welcomed their rainbow baby Rya, marking the latest chapter in their longtime love story.
"One of my most important life changing events happened to me on this day 15 years ago," Tyler wrote on Instagram in July. 'It was the summer before 8th grade. Me & @catelynnmtv sat on the curb of a dead end street in the trailer park & officially started dating after months of flirting hardcore with each other. We kissed, lit a cigarette to split like the little delinquents we were & the rest is history! If I only knew what a beautifully reckless love journey I was embarking on at that moment, I would've kissed her a little longer, held her a little tighter & soaked in every little detail as I could. Because I believe it was that moment which projected my life towards my souls destiny. Which was meant to be spent with the most amazing woman that I'll never truly deserve.
"Happy 15 Year Anniversary babe…I love you more everyday," he concluded. "Thank you for continuing to bring my life endless joy!"