Your 2021 MTV VMAs Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

Music, Moonperson trophies and memorable performances? It must be time for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 38th annual VMAs will take place Sunday, Sept. 12 and celebrate the artists, songs and music videos that viewers have rocked out to over the past year.

For the past month, fans have been casting their votes for who they think deserves to win in categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But they'll have to tune in to see who takes home the trophy.

Of course, there's more to the event than the awards. From the red carpet fashion to the amazing performances, there's so much to see.

Held in Brooklyn, New York, the VMAs will continue to work with state and local officials to prioritize attendees' health and safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a press release noted. The network is also partnering with the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities in the week leading up to the VMAs to "promote awareness and positive action" in observance of 9/11's 20th anniversary.