Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z—and a Martini Purse

We are dangerously in love with Beyoncé's latest look.
The singer swept fans off their feet when she shared photos of her latest outfit to Instagram on Sept. 8. In the series of stunning photos, the "Kitty Kat" singer struck a pose during a night out alongside her husband, Jay-Z. The two have reportedly been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation out in Capri, Italy, following the singer's 40th birthday.
The vocalist wore a feather-trimmed Valentino white button-down shirt (which has a price tag of almost $3,000) with high-rise flared jeans, paired with a Judith Leiber martini-glass shaped purse completely covered in crystals (which is estimated to cost almost $6,000). Queen Bey also accessorized her look with red lipstick, white sunglasses—and in some snaps, the vocalist showed off her silver platform sandals in hand.
As for Jay, the rapper opted to rock a short-sleeve tie-dye-printed top with black jeans and white sneakers. It's clear that from the photos that Beyoncé is having the time of her life celebrating her birthday—remaining true to what she told Harper's Bazaar her hope was for this next period in her life.
"My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom," she told the outlet for their September Issue. "I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."
"I've done so much in 40 years that I just want to enjoy my life," the singer added. "It's hard going against the grain but, being a small part of some of the overdue shifts happening in the world feels very rewarding. You can be both elegant and a provocateur. You can be curvy and still be a fashion icon. I wish this freedom for every person."
For what it's worth, we wish ourselves at least an ounce of the exact same.