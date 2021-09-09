See John Legend Describe What Makes Him "Feel Sexy" During NYFW

Watch : John Legend Teases He's Going to BLOCK Ariana Grande

So, how does 2019's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend feel sexy IRL?

Aside from just looking in the mirror, the Grammy winner takes pride in his keen eye for fashion, especially for when it comes to his red carpet looks.

"I've always been a fan of great designers and I know what I like to wear and I know what makes me feel good, what makes me feel sexy, what makes me feel ready to go on stage," The Voice coach exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on Sept. 9 during New York Fashion Week.

R&B singer Legend spent his coronavirus quarantine being more productive than ever and is launching a capsule collection collaboration with Sperry on Sept. 15.

"We had plenty of time to work on this, plenty of time to work on music, so all the things that I love to do creatively, I'd had more times to do them," Legend explained of the new shoe collection, John Legend x Sperry. "This is our creative house. We create here and we've had plenty of time to do that and it's a lot of fun."