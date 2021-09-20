Kerry Washington Beautifully Honors Michael K. Williams at the 2021 Emmys 2 Weeks After His Death

Watch : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

A timeless presence.

Kerry Washington made sure the late Michael K. Williams was honored at the 2021 Emmy Awards, no matter what.

The Little Fires Everywhere star gave a special tribute to Williams while presenting the Emmy on Sept. 19 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for which Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country. Before opening the envelope to announce the winner, Washington beautifully gave an ode to The Wire star Williams' unrivaled passion for the arts.

"The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I'd like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams," Washington said onstage. "Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you."

Emmy winner Washington added, "I know you are here because you wouldn't miss it."