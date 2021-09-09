NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch Keanu Reeves Fight for the Truth in Star-Studded The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Keanu Reeves returns for the fourth film in the franchise, premiering Dec. 22. Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and more celebs are now joining The Matrix Resurrections with him.

Watch: Will Keanu Reeves or His Mom Tell All on "Matrix 4"?

New century, same Neo.

More than 20 years after The Matrix premiered in 1999, the franchise is back with a fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role as Thomas Anderson, a.k.a. Neo. The highly anticipated blockbuster dropped its shocking first-look trailer on Sept. 9, showing Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) re-entering the simulated, machine-controlled reality of The Matrix. 

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" hauntingly hums as Thomas details his "dreams that weren't just dreams" to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. "Am I crazy?" he asks. 

Thomas takes his blue pills, keeping him blissfully unaware of his true surroundings...that is, until it's "time to fly" with a red one, and he enters the Alice in Wonderland equivalent of the Matrix. With gravity-defying effects and an awe-inspiring rescue mission for Thomas to reclaim his Neo identity and rescue Trinity, Resurrections invites us all to awaken our senses. 

photos
Keanu Reeves's Best Roles

The Matrix Resurrections is directed, co-written and produced by Lana Wachowski. Returning cast member Jada Pinkett Smith co-stars alongside series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIJessica HenwickJonathan GroffPriyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci

"Many of the ideas Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said in 2019 of the new film. Lilly is Lana's sister and collaborator on the previous three Matrix films. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, added, "Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe."

Watch the heart-pounding (and bullet-stopping) trailer above. 

The film is produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions. 

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

