Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jennifer Lawrence and Irina Shayk debuted bold new hairstyles, while Riz Ahmed revealed the extreme lengths he went to for his latest movie.

Just like the seasons, celebrities are ready for some changes.

This week, several stars stepped out sporting bold new hairstyles, including Irina Shayk—who debuted her biggest transformation yet at New York Fashion Week—and Selena Gomez, who bid farewell to her platinum blonde locks—for now. Plus, Orlando Bloom made a major change after his final day on set of Carnival Row.

Other celebs were trying out new looks due to professional reasons, like Jennifer Lawrence's red locks and Patrick Wilson's shocking unkempt hair and beard, while Riz Ahmed detailed the extreme lengths he went to in order to get into character for his upcoming movie, including shedding more than 20 pounds.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Gotham/GC Images
Selena Gomez

The singer and actress is back to black.

After rocking platinum blonde hair for several months, Gomez returned to her signature dark tresses while promoting her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The 29-year-old was also sporting longer hair, with her extensions almost reaching her waist.  

But Gomez is already eager to go back to lighter locks, recently telling Vogue, "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair."

She continued, "I don't know, I felt so cool and edgy. It was just a whole phase that I went through. I'm honestly missing it, not gonna lie."

Instagram/James Wan
Patrick Wilson

Um, King Orm, is that really you?

It's safe to say Patrick Wilson's villainous character is going to look seriously different when Aquaman 2 swims into theaters next year. Like Tom-Hanks-with Wilson-on-a-desert-island-level different. 

"I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression," the sequel's director James Wan captioned a Sept. 7 Instagram photo of the actor sporting shaggy hair and a full unkempt beard. Don't fret, though, as his washboard abs were on full display. 

The surprising look is a wig and fake facial hair as Wilson, 48, posted a photo from his workout just days earlier where he is rocking a shorter 'do and smooth face. 

Gotham/GC Images
Irina Shayk

Isn't NYFW is the perfect time to debut a new 'do?

Shayk turned heads at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party on Sept. 8 when she showed off a major hair change. The Russian model was sporting a chin-level bob with an uneven fringe framing her face that was styled to appear wet.

While some thought Shayk's chop may have been a wig, the 35-year-old's hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg confirmed it was real, posting photos of Shayk at the event with the caption "New look for @irinashayk" with the scissors emoji.

Instagram
Orland Bloom

Well, he was clearly ready to buzz off!

To commemorate the final day of filming the Amazon Prime TV series Carnival Row, Bloom took to Instagram to shave off his beard to properly big farewell to his character. "Bye bye Philo," Bloom wrote. "I love my job."

The 44-year-old actor went on to say he is "always grateful for the chance to evolve and grow and learn from" his characters and the "wonderful people" he gets to work with.

"The crew who work tirelessly and all the cast and supporting cast who've stood out in all kinds of wether [SP] to make some very large filmic moments come to life," Bloom shared. "Its story telling. It's not rocket science, but it is lightning in a bottle when it works and heartbreaking when it doesn't…and yet it never fails to be an opportunity to learn and grow. What a gift."

Pulse Films
Riz Ahmed

Do not try this at home. 

For his upcoming film Mogul Mowgli, Ahmed admitted to IndieWire that he went to "an intense" place in order to play a rapper diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease.

'I lost [about 22 pounds] in three weeks," the 38-year-old actor said. "I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."

While he worked with a dietitian, Ahmed said the process "was really grueling and took me emotionally to an intense place, which probably informed the movie. That was a big part of it, being in a place of weakness and fatigue and insatiable hunger.'

Netflix
Jennifer Lawrence

This girl is on fire.

The Oscar winner, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, is rocking a fiery new look in the trailer for Don't Look Up, the upcoming Netflix film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

In the first look, Lawrence shows off a scarlet 'do and blunt bangs as she plays a low-level astronomer alongside DiCaprio in Adam McKay's sci-fi disaster movie, a far cry from the 31-year-old's signature blonde locks. 

