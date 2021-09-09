NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Irina Shayk Debuts Bold Look During Fierce Fashion Week Appearance

With a neon corset top and a bold bob, there was no missing Irina Shayk as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week. See the supermodel's major new look below.

Irina Shayk went short. 

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, photographers captured the supermodel as she stepped out for Bulgari's party on Sept. 8 at hot spot Le Bain. Fiercely dressed for the occasion, the star, who was recently linked briefly to Kanye West, sported a neon-orange corset top paired with baggy cargo pants and sky-high heels. Finishing the fashion-forward look was a noticeably new 'do. Instead of her typically longer brunette mane or slicked-back bun, Shayk was rocking a mussed fringed bob. 

While it was a playfully bold choice, it isn't the first time the runway pro has tried out that length of hair. She memorably attended the 2019 Oscars and Golden Globes alongside ex Bradley Cooper with a sleek, chin-grazing bob. The two, who split shortly after making the rounds at the award shows that year, share 4-year-old daughter Lea

Whatever inspired the fashionista's new look—if only for the night—it has us seriously considering a fresh chop for fall. 

