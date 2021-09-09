Why Camila Cabello Took Shots Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Tequila may not always be the answer, but it's worth a shot.
During the latest episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show, Camila Cabello revealed that right before going on her first date with Shawn Mendes, she was so nervous that she had to enlist a little extra help in preparation for the big night.
"I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date," Camila admitted to Cinderella co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, "I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots." And in a very interesting twist, Idina also inadvertently played a role in helping Camila get pumped. The "Havana" vocalist revealed she sang the tune "Defying Gravity" in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a song belted out by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.
Although she and Shawn were friends for years, Camila explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level.
The pair's first collaboration was in 2015 for her debut single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and then, of course, the two released "Senorita" right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.
And like any other first date, after explaining that there were "a lot of stakes" and questions of whether or not they would actually kiss for the first time, Camila recalled, "So he's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there, and I'm like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.'"
Safe to say that everything went smoothly, seeing as how the two are still going strong. So much so, that fast forward more than two years later, Shawn even helped Camila run lines as her true Prince Charming for her Cinderella debut.
