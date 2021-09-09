4 Things Gossip Girl's Savannah Smith Can't Live Without

We interviewed Savannah Smith because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand Savannah is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gossip Girl here. Spotted: Savannah Smith spilling her skin care secrets and sharing her everyday must-haves with E!.

Savannah Smith may play an ambitious heiress whose snarky one-liners would make Blair Waldorf proud, but the things she can't live without are surprisingly practical. Take for instance her Apple iPhone 12, which she said is "so essential" for a woman in NYC, "especially when it comes to safety."

She also can't go without Humphreys Witch Hazel, which is a natural skincare brand she recently partnered with. As she told E!, she'll often switch between toners based on her skin's needs, and will use Humphreys Witch Hazel Soothe & Clarify Witch Hazel with Rose Organic Facial Mist to keep her skin refreshed throughout the day.

While Gossip Girl's Monet de Haan won't hesitate to sabotage her best friend for her own selfish purposes, Savannah is all about her friends. "I feel happiest when I'm enjoying something I love with the people I love," Savannah told E!. Going to concerts, enjoying music with friends, being on set, and her bed also make her feel happy.

Check out her everyday essentials below.