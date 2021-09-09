Diddy and Joie Chavis Spark Romance Rumors With Steamy Italian Getaway

Watch : Diddy Surprises His Mom With $1 Million Check & Bentley

Sean "Love" Combs appears to have a new love in his life.

Without his infamous Labor Day White Party to keep him entertained, Diddy found a new way to ring in the holiday weekend: spending the final days of summer in Italy with a special woman.

He was spotted yachting in Capri this week with his arms wrapped around model Joie Chavis, who donned a bright bikini. The pair—who each share separate kids from previous relationships—were seen kissing and cuddling on his huge yacht.

Diddy has been in Italia in recent days to support his twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, who followed in late mom Kim Porter's footsteps by making their runway debut on Aug. 29. The 14-year-old models said it was a "dream come true" to walk in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, along with their half-sister Chance Combs (whom Diddy shares with Sarah Chapman).

The 51-year-old rapper is also dad to sons Justin, Christian and Quincy. After he and Cassie called it quits in 2018, he has sparked romance rumors with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, Brian Austin Green's ex Tina Louise and Michael B. Jordan's current girlfriend Lori Harvey. (For the record, he also took a PDA-packed Italian vacation with Lori back in 2019, with her stepfather Steve Harvey in attendance.)

