6 Things Tamera Mowry-Housley Can’t Live Without

Even if you've never actually met Tamera Mowry-Housley, we all have special memories "with." We've all watched her as a host on The Real and as a cast member on the iconic series Sister, Sister, in addition to her many other endeavors. Recently, has partnered with Popsicle as a paid spokesperson for the brand's Powered By Imagination contest, which invites families to share their fun flavor ideas, original box artwork, and most hilarious jokes (for the signature Popsicle stick punchlines) for the chance to help create the brand's next product innovation – which will be released nationwide in 2022.

Aside from creating ideas that could go into production nationwide, this contest is an opportunity to inspire families to practice, imaginative play, foster creativity and build confidence. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tamera said, "I feel the happiest when I'm with my family and friends. We're always laughing and laughter is food for the soul." If you're feeling creative, the contest continues until Sept. 30 with nine winners receiving an inventor credit, a year's supply of Popsicles, and a $2,500 prize to support future imaginative endeavors. Just visit the Popsicle website for additional details, rules, and instructions.

In addition to spending time with her family, Tamera said, "I feel most relaxed when I'm in my backyard looking at the beautiful scenery and having a glass of wine," which is a sentiment that resonates with many parents. However, Tamera as an edge over many parents since she and her husband Adam Housley actually have their own winery. In addition to popsicles and wine, Tamera also relies on other must-have items that she can't live without. Keep on scrolling to see the star's go-to beauty products, gadgets, jewelry, and more.