6 Things Tamera Mowry-Housley Can’t Live Without

Even if you've never actually met Tamera Mowry-Housley, we all have special memories "with." We've all watched her as a host on The Real and as a cast member on the iconic series Sister, Sister, in addition to her many other endeavors. Recently, has partnered with Popsicle as a paid spokesperson for the brand's Powered By Imagination contest, which invites families to share their fun flavor ideas, original box artwork, and most hilarious jokes (for the signature Popsicle stick punchlines) for the chance to help create the brand's next product innovation – which will be released nationwide in 2022.
Aside from creating ideas that could go into production nationwide, this contest is an opportunity to inspire families to practice, imaginative play, foster creativity and build confidence. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tamera said, "I feel the happiest when I'm with my family and friends. We're always laughing and laughter is food for the soul." If you're feeling creative, the contest continues until Sept. 30 with nine winners receiving an inventor credit, a year's supply of Popsicles, and a $2,500 prize to support future imaginative endeavors. Just visit the Popsicle website for additional details, rules, and instructions.
In addition to spending time with her family, Tamera said, "I feel most relaxed when I'm in my backyard looking at the beautiful scenery and having a glass of wine," which is a sentiment that resonates with many parents. However, Tamera as an edge over many parents since she and her husband Adam Housley actually have their own winery. In addition to popsicles and wine, Tamera also relies on other must-have items that she can't live without. Keep on scrolling to see the star's go-to beauty products, gadgets, jewelry, and more.
Popsicle Fruit Twister Raspberry Peach & Vanilla- 6 Count
Tamera told E!, "I love this line of Popsicle Fruit Twisters because they're delicious, creamy, and packed with real fruit and real milk. My family and I love to cool off with Popsicles after a long day of play. I also recently partnered with Popsicle to launch Powered by Imagination, which encourages families to flex their imaginations to dream up the next new Popsicle to be released next year!"
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
"It's vegan, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. I hardly wear make-up throughout the day and this always keeps my lips soft and moist with a little shine," Tamera shared.
HydroMATE Half Gallon 64 oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker Large BPA Free Jug with Handle Reusable Leak Proof Bottle Time Marked to Drink More
Tamera said, "I have the half gallon. It makes getting my daily water intake possible and it's easy."
Jennifer Meyer Mommy Necklace
The mother of two remarked, "I feel empowered when I wear it. Because I absolutely love being a momma. Momma‘s are superheroes. We work so hard for those little ones. And it's a 24/7 job!"
Just zoom in on most of her Instagram photos and you'll see Tamera rocking this jewelry all the time.
Apple Watch
Discussing her Apple Watch, the actress shared, "It has helped me lose 15 pounds during the pandemic. I love that it calculates how many calories you burn and because I'm always on the go I will never miss a text message or call."
Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Speaking of Apple products, Tamera also included the Apple MacBook Air Laptop in her list of must-haves, sharing, "I use it for everything. Instagram, producing, writing, everything! It's rose gold so it's really pretty."
Aside from the rose gold, it's also available in silver and space grey with different storage capacity options.
