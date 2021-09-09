Chrishell Stause Dishes On Her and Jason Oppenheim's Fashion Week Debut

From Selling Sunset to New York Fashion Week!
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who confirmed their relationship in July, left the West Coast for a sweet escape to the Big Apple. The couple's trip is already proving to be one for the books, as they made their first major fashion week appearance together on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The duo enjoyed a day date at the Bronx and Banco runway show, where they scored a front-row seat and got a first glimpse at designer Natalie DeBanco's new collection. The two oohed and aah over the fabulous pieces with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga seated right beside them.
Even though all eyes were on the brand's latest collection, Chrishell and Jason most certainly turned heads with their stylish outfits.
The soap opera star slipped into a bright blue strapless dress that was adorned with an explosion of feathers. As for Jason? The real estate broker let his leading lady take the spotlight, as he donned an off-white sweater and denim pants.
In fact, Jason doesn't mind taking a step back to let Chrishell shine, as she exclusively tells E! News, "He's here to support me. He's happy to be like, 'That's your thing. I'm gonna go have fun.'"
When it comes to getting ready, however, Chrishell jokingly admits that her boyfriend "takes one second" to throw on his clothes and he's good to go.
But fashion aside, Chrishell teased that Selling Sunset's upcoming season "is gonna be bigger and better" than before.
"I'm excited," she shares, adding, "The houses, the fashion, we've got it all. And it's coming soon."
Additionally, E! News chatted with Christine Quinn at Christian Siriano's NYFW show, who echoed similar sentiments as her co-star. "We have a lot of new cast members, more than you would think, more than you know, " she told E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi.
Selling Sunset's fourth season is expected to hit Netflix in the fall, according to Chrishell. But before fans get to revel in the fashion, real estate and drama in the upcoming season, watch our full interviews with the reality TV stars in the videos above!