Chrishell Stause Dishes On Her and Jason Oppenheim's Fashion Week Debut

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week

From Selling Sunset to New York Fashion Week!

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who confirmed their relationship in July, left the West Coast for a sweet escape to the Big Apple. The couple's trip is already proving to be one for the books, as they made their first major fashion week appearance together on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The duo enjoyed a day date at the Bronx and Banco runway show, where they scored a front-row seat and got a first glimpse at designer Natalie DeBanco's new collection. The two oohed and aah over the fabulous pieces with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga seated right beside them.

Even though all eyes were on the brand's latest collection, Chrishell and Jason most certainly turned heads with their stylish outfits.

The soap opera star slipped into a bright blue strapless dress that was adorned with an explosion of feathers. As for Jason? The real estate broker let his leading lady take the spotlight, as he donned an off-white sweater and denim pants.