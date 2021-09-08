Regé-Jean Page Hints at a Bridgerton Season 2 Cameo

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

Bridgerton season two may not be totally without the Duke after all. Maybe.

After making outraged headlines earlier this year when it was announced that he would not be returning to Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has now given us a reason to hope he might not be entirely absent. It's a small reason, but a reason nonetheless!

In a new, quite entertaining interview with British GQ, Page doesn't deny the possibility of a cameo.

"You know I couldn't tell you!" he told the magazine, before eventually teasing, "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

Well, now we're going to be suspecting it!

Book fans might now be hoping that Page might return for the second book's most iconic scene, in which Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) begins to see Kate (Simone Ashley) in a whole new light after a friendly/not-so-friendly game of Pall Mall. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon join in on the game, and we'll just say that things take a few turns.